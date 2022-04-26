Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $4.60 million. MediWound reported sales of $5.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Aegis decreased their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of MediWound stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 15,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.