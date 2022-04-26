Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Universal Display posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED traded down $7.33 on Thursday, reaching $126.61. 7,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,493. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

