Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will report $65.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Amyris reported sales of $176.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $375.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

AMRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. 106,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

