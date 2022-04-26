Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 36,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,459. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

