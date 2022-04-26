Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.65. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.72. 1,264,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 918.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 7,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 195,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 45.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

