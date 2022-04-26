Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $258.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.91 million to $262.40 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

THRM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. 143,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,939. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

