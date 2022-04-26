Analysts Expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.29). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HashiCorp.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
