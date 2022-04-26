Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will announce $250.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.51 million and the lowest is $238.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $65.14. 20,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,901.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

