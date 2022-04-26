Analysts Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVBF stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

