Analysts Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $23.14

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. 3D Systems has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $41.48.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock worth $402,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

