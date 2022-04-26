Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target at $4,005.75

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,005.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASHTY shares. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.47) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.45) to GBX 4,950 ($63.09) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($66.66) to GBX 4,770 ($60.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

ASHTY traded down $12.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.19. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $216.58 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

