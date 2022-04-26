Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $44.30

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 78,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

