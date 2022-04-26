Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

CLDX traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 6,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.