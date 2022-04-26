Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Target Price at $2,558.33

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

CNSWF stock traded up $72.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,693.30. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,691.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,718.90. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,391.00 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $12.47 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

