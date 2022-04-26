Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Target Price at $2,558.33

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
CNSWF stock traded up $72.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,693.30. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,691.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,718.90. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,391.00 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99.
Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Software (CNSWF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.