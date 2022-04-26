Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT at $19.06

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

DREUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

