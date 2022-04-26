Analysts Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target at $288.75

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBBF. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

EQT AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$27.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

