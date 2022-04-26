Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $98.69

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

