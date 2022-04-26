Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $98.69

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.31.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.