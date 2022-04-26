Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Target Price at $26.75

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 918,986 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 513,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

