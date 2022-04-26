Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Centamin (CEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centamin (LON: CEY) recently:
- 4/20/2022 – Centamin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 97 ($1.24) price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 114 ($1.45) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Centamin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Centamin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 108 ($1.38) to GBX 114 ($1.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 108 ($1.38) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Centamin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Centamin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.43) to GBX 108 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 108 ($1.38) price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.43) price target on the stock.
Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 91.42 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.62. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.
