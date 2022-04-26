Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 6490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

