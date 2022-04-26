Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.06 ($71.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

