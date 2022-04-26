ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.