Anyswap Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Anyswap has a market cap of $188.36 million and approximately $167,252.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $10.11 or 0.00026531 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

