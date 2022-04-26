APA (NYSE:APA) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.