Apron Network (APN) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Apron Network (APN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $655,140.15 and approximately $292,927.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

