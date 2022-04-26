Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on APTX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.