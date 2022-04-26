Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to report sales of $19.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $20.28 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $86.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.99 billion to $90.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,411. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

