Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,411. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,132,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $3,517,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

