Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 323,910 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

ARDX stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

