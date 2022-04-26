Argus Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Argus from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

