Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) to announce $234.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $235.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

ARHS opened at $7.50 on Friday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

