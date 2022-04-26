Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.97.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $166,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,490. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

