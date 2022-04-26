ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Clarus Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 7.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. 1,013,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,858,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

