ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,149. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

