Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-$1.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS.

NYSE:AWI traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.81. 16,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,362. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.67.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

