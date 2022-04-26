Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 8.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 208,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,316,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Arrival alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Arrival by 66.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the third quarter worth $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the third quarter worth $148,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.