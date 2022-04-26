Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 8.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 208,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,316,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
Further Reading
