Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.34

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 74296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

