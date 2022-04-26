Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $405.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEAM traded up $8.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $12,239,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

