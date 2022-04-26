ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. 9,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 549,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get ATRenew alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.