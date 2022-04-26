AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,289,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,845,000 after acquiring an additional 579,645 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. 71,811,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,666,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.