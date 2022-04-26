AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.73.

T stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,289,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,845,000 after acquiring an additional 579,645 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

