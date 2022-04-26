Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 3.4% Higher

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 60,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 41,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$32.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

