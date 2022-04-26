Autonio (NIOX) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Autonio has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $88,720.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.86 or 0.07381556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00046199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

