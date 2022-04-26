Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) to post sales of $739.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $737.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.58 million. Avaya reported sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 1,358,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $938.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

