Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives $51.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

AVNW traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,311. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $347.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.