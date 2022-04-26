Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.03

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 1619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,738 shares of company stock worth $588,735 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.