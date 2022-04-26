Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 2,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.
A number of research firms have commented on RNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
