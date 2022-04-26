Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. 3,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58.

Azimut Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

