Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 729,276 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $6,831,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,349,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,048,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.