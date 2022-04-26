Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 127,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,495,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,237,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,562,658 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

